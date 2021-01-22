'Bridgerton' gets renewed for season 2, filming to begin in London soon

Good news for fans of popular web series 'Bridgerton'. The show will be returning to Netflix for the second season.



The OTT platform has given its nod to a second season renewal of the period drama which has Shonda Rhimes as its executive producer.



Reports suggest that the second season will resume production from spring 2021 in London. The drama, based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, premiered on Christmas and gained popularity instantly.



The first season was based on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, and her romance with the handsome Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). The second season will reportedly focus on focus on Daphne's older brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).



On Friday, the streaming giant announced the second season with a new video, featuring scenes from the first season. The clip concluded with the caption "Second 2 is coming."

Meanwhile, soon after the success of the show, several clips from the series found its way to popular porn sites. The web series is popular not just for its storyline but also sexual content. Reportedly scenes from the show have ended up on certain porn websites. After it was reported, Netflix is said to be “working tirelessly to hunt down pirates” who have uploaded the more intimate moments from the show