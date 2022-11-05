'Breaking Bad' actor Aaron Paul legally changes his name

'Breaking Bad' and 'Westworld' star Aaron Paul has filed legal documents to officially change his last name from Sturtevant to Paul to match his professional moniker. He has also made a request to change his baby boy's name from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul.

According to some legal documents obtained by a publication, Paul's wife Lauren is also planning to officially change her last name so that their whole family can have the same surname.

According to a report by TMZ, the actor filed a petition for the name change earlier this week. The 43-year-old is now officially Aaron Paul and not Aaron Sturtevant.

The couple has two kids, a son and a daughter, who they named Story Annabelle. Her name will reportedly not be changing.

Sharing first photos of his son on Instagram, the actor wrote, "My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly. (sic)" Take a look!

On the professional front, Paul was last seen on the silver screen in 'Dual'. The film's plot follows "a woman who has to fight a clone of herself to the death after she unexpectedly recovers from a terminal illness".