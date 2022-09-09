'Brahmastra' Twitter Review: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor's film 'beyond imagination'

Ayan Mukerji's dream project and one of the most-awaited films of the year 'Brahmastra - Part one' is out in theatres today. The film that marks the beginning of Bollywood's own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, is a one-of-a-kind movie - whether it's Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first movie, the high CGI & VFX work, breathtaking visuals or its interesting cast and big cameos.



So, did Ayan Mukherji's film has able to impress the audience or not? Let's find out.

'Brahmastra' movie review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film works for its special effects, not for its story



What's the story -



The film revolves around the story of a fun-spirited boy and a DJ Shiva, played by Ranbir. He along with his girlfriend Isha tries to find out the reason for his haunted dreams and the superpower he possesses.



The film stars Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who's playing the mentor of Ranbir's character, Mouni Roy, as the main antagonist of the film and south star Nagarjuna, who is playing Anish.



The high-on VFX and cinematic work will surely make you say wow.



Twitter review:



After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as the moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'.



So far, the film has raked in great reviews from the audience, who have gone gaga over the movie's cinematic work, visuals, music and actions among other things. Talking about critics, the movie has been praised for the outstanding VFX work, while the plot of the film inspired by mythological stories, has not impressed the critics that much.



Many social media users called the movie a new level in Indian cinema. Viewers hailed the performance by the actor and compare the film with the Marvel and Harry Potter world.

#BrahmastraReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

4.5/5#Brahmastra is the next level hindi cinema blockbuster.

This is #AyanMukerji vision, concept and execution...and what a film he has made.

Every scene is EPIC — Saif Ansari (@saifansarisays) September 8, 2022 ×

What an awesome movie was that!!

Guys ignore the negativity that's been spread.VFX,story,direction,acting everything was on point,saw lot of fake reviews,guys get a life,This movie is going to be a blockbuster✨srk,nagarjuna sir👌#BrahmastraReview#Brahmastra #NagarjunaAkkineni — 𝑳𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒓🖤 (@lonesoul777) September 9, 2022 ×

#Brahmashtra Is good in bits and pieces. Climax portions were Good. To be precise nothing is engaging.Huge letdown in Emotion,Love Track,Songs,Few CG scenes & BGM. @iamsrk Is Fab 👍 @Roymouni Wrong Choice 👎 Better to trim some part of the movie. Strictly bearable 1 time watch. pic.twitter.com/rXWzCuzHML — Ravi_Teja_17 (@Iam_Teja17) September 9, 2022 ×

Pride of Indian Cinema.#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan's magic is beyond imagination. 🌟🌟🌟🌟#Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) September 8, 2022 ×