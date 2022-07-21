Brad Pitt turns heads as he walks the red carpet in skirt at the premiere of 'The Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt has still got it. He has been the heartthrob for generations. The man is 58 years old and still manages to make people swoon over him. During his latest outing on the red carpet, Pitt's unusual choice of dressing made people sit up and take notice.



At the Berlin premiere of his new film 'The Bullet Train', Pitt made heads turn as he walked the red carpet in a flowing brown skirt. He paired it with a salmon pin button-up short and finished the look with combat boots. He completed the look with a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature long chains which reminded many of a younger Pitt from the 1990s.



The skirt's knee length gave a peek at Brad's rarely seen leg tattoos. One design appears to be a rhinoceros face and the other is a human skull, though the meaning behind both inks is unclear.

GQ posted a picture of Pitt`s look at the premiere on its Instagram page and the actor has received a lot of praise for his style.

"Brad Pitt in a skirt was exactly what I needed on this Tuesday evening," one fan commented on the photo. Another added, "A master class in how to remain on top of the game." A third said: "Just when we thought he couldn`t get any better..."

'Bullet Train' follows Pitt`s character Ladybug, a trained killer who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Onboard the train, he and other competing assassins discover their objectives are all connected. It is directed by David Leitch and is set to hit the US theatres on August 5.

(With agency inputs)