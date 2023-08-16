BR Ambedkar's grandson heaps praises on Radhika Apte's episode in Made In Heaven

The fifth episode of Made In Heaven continues to receive love and appreciation. The episode, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and featuring Radhika Apte, showcased a Dalit-Buddhist wedding. It had Apte playing a Dalit author who is set to get married to an upper-caste Hindu man. The episode, especially the wedding sequence has drawn in a lot of praise from all quarters.



The latest person to appreciate the episode is Prakash Ambedkar, BR Ambedkar’s grandson and a Dalit leader himself.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Prakash wrote, “I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, ‘Everything is about the politics.’ Jai Bhim!"



For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, "Everything is about the… — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 14, 2023

He posted two pictures and in one of the pictures, Apte is seen saying, “Everything is about the politics.” The second picture is of a Buddha portrait and a BR Ambedkar portrait from the Buddhist wedding in the episode.



An overwhelmed Neeraj Ghaywan replied to the post and wrote, “This is everything! Thank you so much, sir.”



While the episode has been lauded by many, Dalit author Yashica Dutt has called out the makers for not giving her due credit as she feels a lot was taken out of her own life and the book she wrote. read: Dalit author calls out Made In Heaven makers for an episode featuring Radhika Apte

The show headlined by Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala, who play wedding planners, talks of societal issues.