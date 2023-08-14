Radhika Apte's Dalit wedding in Made In Heaven receives love on social media: Best of all the episodes!

The much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 10 August. Ever since the season dropped, the show, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has been earning praise from all quarters for taking up societal issues in each episode.



In the new season, Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara and Arjun Mathur's Karan are back with grander weddings. Apart from managing their messy personal and professional lives, wedding planners get involved in dramatic weddings thanks to their work.



One of the episodes features actor Radhika Apte as a Dalit bride. The episode has been directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and it has been garnering a lot of praise on social media as it showcases a Dalit-Buddhist wedding ceremony. A Dalit wedding has never been shown in pop culture until now- and hence the episode has grabbed a lot of attention. Many have eben called the episode the best of the lot this season.

Dalit wedding in Made In Heaven



In the fifth episode of Made In Heaven Season 2, titled The Heart Skipped a Beat, Apte plays Pallavi Mandke, an Ivy League lawyer and author who is also a Dalit rights activist. The episode showcases her inter-caste marriage. Pallavi, who is outspoken about her caste identity and wants to be treated as an 'equal', suggested her fiancé (an upper caste Hindu man) that they should also have a Dalit-Buddhist wedding along with the usual Hindu wedding rituals.



After debunking the traditional notions of the groom's family, Pallavi finally has the wedding she wanted. The sequence has Apte wearing a white and golden saree and walking up to her groom through a pool of water before the two take part in rituals conducted in the presence of Buddhist monks. They also pray to a photo of the late Dalit leader Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, which is shown kept next to a portrait of Lord Buddha- both important figures of the Dalit community in India.



Social media hails the episode



The wedding sequence was lauded by fans on social media. A person wrote on Twitter or X, "Literally best from all episodes... By the legend Neeraj Ghaywan..." One more said, "Watched this just last night and to be honest, I was stunned at how beautiful the end was and the fact that I’d never seen a Buddhist wedding. Love this episode the most! A little more dramatic compared to others, but totally worth it I guess!"

"This episode by far has been the best! Aesthetically the most pleasing as well!" said one user. One more said, "This was the most beautiful wedding."

A person also said, "Dalits would rather spend on education than these unreal weddings." Another one said, "It would have been better if they let Pallavi be more real and less of talking points of achievements. If they had just added one scene with her brother where they resolve their differences that would have felt real. The wedding was the most beautiful though."

Realized that this is the first time I have seen a Buddhist wedding on screen. Or even an acknowledgement that Dalit customs are not the same as Severna wedding rituals. It takes SO much cultural obfuscation to keep certain ideas not only 'mainstream' but also the only stream https://t.co/Z9JX25K4Bm — AnnieZaidi (@anniezaidi) August 13, 2023 ×

Yes I'm dalit. I watched many ott series and movies in last few years but I didn't see any Dalit or Buddhist wedding.

Thanks @PrimeVideoIN @FarOutAkhtar to show a dedicated episode in #MadeInHeavenS2@letscinema @excelmovies @ritesh_sid pic.twitter.com/0vfx3xBVY0 — Abhinav (@agharde9) August 13, 2023 ×

the Dalit wedding episode was the best episode. Wish they could make a longer version of it.#MadeInHeaven — Sudhanshu Singh (@sudansh) August 12, 2023 ×

I'm so happy to see a dalit wedding depicted in such a beautiful way in a popular, so-called high end television series. This is a new India where asserting your rights is the modern-day development and where inclusiveness is not merely an obligation under the constitution. pic.twitter.com/HyzDSF9Bbi — Abhay Rajput (@abhay63902552) August 12, 2023 ×

About Made In Heaven

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show is an anthology series headlined by Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala, who play wedding planners. The show talks of their personal lives and also of their clients' life. Each episode takes a societal issue, domestic violence, patriarchy, castism, racism, homophobia and more. Apart from Neeraj Ghaywan, Zoya, and Reema, the episodes are directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Nitya Mehra.

