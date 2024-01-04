Box office: Prabhas' Salaar amasses Rs 650 crore, becomes third-highest Telugu film

Since the release of Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, the movie is earning moolah at the box office. The action thriller, which comes from the ace director Prashanth Neel, opened with Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million) nett in the domestic market.

The film, which also features actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, has been the audience's first choice since its release, giving tough competition to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

On the 13th day, the movie crossed the Rs 650 crore (Rs 6.5 billion) mark worldwide. With this milestone, the film has become the third highest-grossing Telugu film after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and RRR. Both films had amassed over Rs 1 billion at the box office.

The movie has crossed the lifetime gross of Rajnikanth's Jailer and Baahubali.

Trade Analyst Manobala Vijaybalan wrote on X, ''#SalaarCeaseFire ZOOMS past ₹6️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ cr gross mark at the WW Box Office. #Salaar BEATS #Baahubali and #Jailer lifetime figure of ₹650 cr to become the 5th highest grossing film from South after #2Point0, #KGFChapter2, #RRRMovie and #Baahubali2.''

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned around Rs 5.25 crore (Rs 52.5 million) in India net, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 368.32 crore (Rs 3.6 crore) in the country.

As of Wednesday (Jan 3), the movie still has an overall 17.97 % Telugu occupancy.

After back-to-back flops, Salaar was the much-needed comeback that Prabhas' career needed. Before Salaar, the actor was seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. The movie, made on a high budget of Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion), was a dud at the box office. The actor's previous releases Radhe Shyam and Saaho were not able to create their mark at the box office as well.

After Salaar, the Baahubali star will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

