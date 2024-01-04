Deepika Padukone opens up about motherhood: Ranveer and I love children

Deepika Padukone has opened up about having children and having her own family with her husband Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview, the actress reflected on how her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone raised her sister and her. She also said she 'looked forward' to starting her own family with Ranveer.



Deepika Padukone talks about her upbringing



Padukone praised her parents and said, “When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."



'Ranveer and I love children'



When Deepika was asked if becoming a mother ‘is something she looks forward to,' she said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”



In November 2023, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium. The two actors tied the knot in 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.



Deepika will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter which co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is releasing on January 25. She will also be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas.