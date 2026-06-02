/Boong continues its historic award season run with three honours at New York Indian Film Festival 2026

Manipuri film Boong, which was released in 2024, created a historic moment when it became the first Indian film to win a BAFTA. The film continued its remarkable award season run by taking home three honours at the New York Indian Film Festival, which concluded its four-day run on May 31.

Boong bags three honours at New York Indian Film Festival

At the New York Indian Film Festival, Boong won the Film Critics Circle of India's Best Debut Film award, while Devi was named Best Director. Young actor Gugun Kipgen earned the Best Child Actor honour for his performance in the film. While Boong dominated with three awards, Baksho Bondi (shadowbox) secured the festival's highest honour, winning the best film.

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For the unversed, written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, it stars Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetia Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai and Hamom Sadananda. The film had its world premiere at the Discovery section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2024. At the 79th BAFTA, it won Best Children's & Family Film and became the first Indian film to win. Produced by Excel Entertainment, it was re-released on March 6.

Other winners at New York Indian Film Festival 2026

Major winners at the New York Indian Film Festival were Vimkut, who was named Best Actor, and Meenakshi Jayan, who won Best Actress for Victoria. The Best Screenplay award went to Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh for Tighee.

In non-fiction categories, Deja Vu won Best Documentary Feature, while Waai took home Best Documentary Short. Jo's Turn was awarded Best Narrative Short.

All about New York Indian Film Festival 2026