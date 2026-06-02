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Boong continues its historic award season run with three honours at New York Indian Film Festival 2026

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 12:57 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 12:57 IST
Boong continues its historic award season run with three honours at New York Indian Film Festival 2026

Scene from film Boong Photograph: (X)

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After winning BAFTA, Boong continued its historic run by bagging three honours at New York Film Festival. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, it stars Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam and Angom Sanamatum, among others. 

Manipuri film Boong, which was released in 2024, created a historic moment when it became the first Indian film to win a BAFTA. The film continued its remarkable award season run by taking home three honours at the New York Indian Film Festival, which concluded its four-day run on May 31.

Boong bags three honours at New York Indian Film Festival

At the New York Indian Film Festival, Boong won the Film Critics Circle of India's Best Debut Film award, while Devi was named Best Director. Young actor Gugun Kipgen earned the Best Child Actor honour for his performance in the film. While Boong dominated with three awards, Baksho Bondi (shadowbox) secured the festival's highest honour, winning the best film.

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For the unversed, written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, it stars Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetia Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai and Hamom Sadananda. The film had its world premiere at the Discovery section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2024. At the 79th BAFTA, it won Best Children's & Family Film and became the first Indian film to win. Produced by Excel Entertainment, it was re-released on March 6.

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Other winners at New York Indian Film Festival 2026

Major winners at the New York Indian Film Festival were Vimkut, who was named Best Actor, and Meenakshi Jayan, who won Best Actress for Victoria. The Best Screenplay award went to Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh for Tighee.

In non-fiction categories, Deja Vu won Best Documentary Feature, while Waai took home Best Documentary Short. Jo's Turn was awarded Best Narrative Short.

All about New York Indian Film Festival 2026

The 2026 NYIFF, which took place in May, featured a diverse lineup across 15 languages, including a 4K restored screening of the 1975 classic film Sholay. The New York Indian Film Festival is the oldest such film event in North America. We present NYIFF 2026, the 26th edition, from May 28 to 31; four days will be packed with a celebration of new Indian cinema from different regions of the country, which is a mixture of films and conversations.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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