/Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi’s BAFTA acceptance speech re-uploaded on YouTube after disappearing from social media

Hours after WION reported that Boong filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi’s winning speech was removed from BAFTA’s social media pages, the video has reappeared on BAFTA’s YouTube channel.

On Friday, we had reported that BAFTA had removed Devi’s speech from social media handles, including Instagram, X and YouTube. The video of her speech was only visible on BAFTA’s Facebook page.

Whether the deletion was done on purpose or was a result of a technical glitch is not known.

However, the video has been re-uploaded on BAFTA’s YouTube page.

The video was uploaded on Friday night on its YouTube channel after it mysteriously disappeared the previous days.

Many took to the comment section, questioning BAFTA’s move. “Why was the same video deleted?” questioned one user while another wrote, “BAFTA, why do you delete and re-upload this video?”

While the video has reappeared on YouTube, it still remains missing from BAFTA's X and Instagram pages.

Lakshmipriya Devi’s speech goes missing on Instagram and X

Lakshmipriya Devi, along with producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, accepted the Best Children’s and Family film BAFTA on Sunday at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. In her winning speech, she stated that the film is a homage to her homeland, the ‘troubled’ state of Manipur, which is often ‘ignored, misrepresented’.

While Devi’s speech was aired on the BBC during the broadcast of the awards and even shared on BAFTA’s X and Instagram pages on Sunday, the video mysteriously disappeared later.

Boong's re-release in theatres