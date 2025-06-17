/Why are Marvel movies not working, and film industry dying? James Gunn has answer



James Gunn explains why the film industry is struggling. The renowned director and co-chairman of the DC Universe is currently gearing up for the release of the Superman movie. Amid this, the director has shared his thoughts on the dire situation of the movie industry.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the DC Studios boss explained why he believes unfinished scripts are the reason behind the industry’s dire situation.

“I do believe that the reason why the movie industry is dying is not because of people not wanting to see movies,” Gunn said.

“It’s not because of home screens getting so good. The number one reason is that people are making movies without a finished screenplay,'' he said.

During the interview, Gunn revealed that he recently ''killed a project'' because the script of the movie was not ready.

“Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn’t ready. And I couldn’t do a movie where the screenplay’s not good,'' he said.

Gunn said, “And we’ve been really lucky so far, because Supergirl’s script was so fucking good off the bat. And then Lanterns came in, and the script was so fucking good. Clayface, same thing. So fucking good. So we have these scripts that we’ve been really lucky with or wise in our choices or whatever the combination is.”

Why are Marvel movies not working? Gun answers

Gunn also emphasised that what is working in his favour is that there is no pressure from Warner Bros to release a certain number of projects. However, this is not the scene in Marvel, saying that Disney's mandate to increase the MCU project had hampered them. Gunn, who has directed three “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, said that the mandate has ''killed'' Marvel.



“That wasn’t fair. It wasn’t right. And it killed them,” Gunn said while talking about Marvel.



“We don’t have the mandate [at DC] to have a certain amount of movies and TV shows every year. So we’re going to put out everything that we think is of the highest quality. We’re obviously going to do some good things and some not-so-good things, but hopefully on average everything will be as high-quality as possible. Nothing goes before there’s a screenplay that I personally am happy with.”