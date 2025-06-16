Scared by Veronica? Then don't miss these spine-chilling horror movies - The Babadook, Hellraiser and more

If Veronica’s chills kept you up, then you can't miss these spine-chilling horror films - Hush, The Nightmare and more
Loosely based on true events, the 2017 Spanish horror film revolves around a teen girl who gets possessed by evil forces after she and her friends conduct a séance using a Ouija board. Those who have loved Veronica can also watch the movies listed below:
One of the critically revered horror movies. The psychological horror film revolves around a widowed single mother, who, along with her son, lives in a house terrorised by a mysterious humanoid monster.
In this movie, horror blends with family drama. Directed by Ari Aster, the movie revolves around a grieving family who begin to feel disturbances from supernatural occurrences after the death of their secretive grandmother.
One of the scariest documentaries. It focuses on the topic of sleep paralysis, a temporary inability to move or speak while the person is asleep. The frightening condition that plagues thousands.
Directed by Clive Barker, this '80s horror movie is still one of the scariest and frightening movies. Based on Barker's 1986 novel The Hellbound Heart, the film revolves around the entities known as the Cenobites, the creatures who collect souls for their Pinhead leader.
Directed by Neil Marshall, the horror film revolves around a group of friends whose trip to a cave goes horribly wrong as they get trapped by mysterious predators.
Directed by Mike Flanagan, the slasher/horror movie revolves around a deaf and mute writer, who faces a threat from a masked man. With an intense plot, this film will keep you gripped throughout.