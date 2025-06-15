/Happy Birthday Courtney Cox aka Monica Geller! 7 movies and shows featuring Friends' star

With a career in showbiz, Courtney Cox has featured across all genres be it horror, comedy, romance, or suspense. Here are a few of the popular shows and films she has been part of.
Courtney Cox is best known for her portrayal of Monica Geller in the hit sitcom Friends. Let's check out some of her memorable performances in shows and films.
Shameless is the story of Frank Gallagher the head of a working-class family in Chicago. His six children suffer because he is a heavy drinker and Fiona, the eldest daughter, has to look after everyone in the house. The show stars Emmy Rossum, William H Macy, Jeremy Allen, Cameron Monaghan, and Emma Kenney among others.
One of the OG, the show Friends follows the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan, as they indulge in adventures that make their lives both troublesome and happening. The sitcom also features Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc among others.
The action fantasy film Masters of the Universe is the story of He-Man, a warrior leader, who travels to Earth with his friends to stop the evil Skeletor from obtaining a cosmic key that can enable him to take over Castle Grayskull. Directed by Gary Goddard, the film also features Dolp Lungren, Meg Foster, Chelsea Field, and Billy Party among others.
Scream is about the story of Sidney, who receives a mysterious phone call and finds that her friends are being killed, she suspects that a serial killer may be on the prowl, who is also linked to her mother's murder. It also stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore among others.
The comedy movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is the story of Ace Ventura, a private detective, who specializes in finding lost animals. When Snowflake, a football team's aquatic mascot, goes missing, he is called to investigate. It stars Jim Carrey, Sean Young, Troy Evans, Dan Marino, and Tone Loc among others.
One of the popular sitcoms, Cougar Town is the story of Jules, who is a recently divorced mother who has to face the unkind realities of dating in a world obsessed with beauty and youth. As she becomes older, she starts discovering herself. It also features Christa Miller, Dan Byrd, Josh Hopkins, Busy Philipps, Brian Van Holt, and Ian Gomez among others.
Family drama Zoom is the story of Jack Shepard, a former superhero, who is assigned the task of training an assorted group of teenagers who possess useless powers and turn them into superheroes who will save the world from destruction. It stars Tim Allen, Chevy Chase, Spencer Breslin, Kate Mara, and Kevin Zegers among others.