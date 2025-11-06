Google Preferred
  Who is Anunay Sood? Popular travel influencer dies at 32 | Cause of death unknown

Published: Nov 06, 2025, 10:11 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 10:11 IST
Anunay Sood Photograph: (IG)

Story highlights

In a shocking turn of events, Anunay Sood, a famous travel influencer, has passed away at the age of 32. On November 6, the heartbreaking news was shared by his family, leaving his millions of fans in disbelief. As per his IG activity, the Dubai-based influencer was in Las Vegas, US.

In a statement, Anunay's family requested privacy and urged people to avoid gathering near his personal property.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing

