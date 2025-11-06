/Who is Anunay Sood? Popular travel influencer dies at 32 | Cause of death unknown

In a shocking turn of events, Anunay Sood, a famous travel influencer, has passed away at the age of 32. On November 6, the heartbreaking news was shared by his family, leaving his millions of fans in disbelief. As per his IG activity, the Dubai-based influencer was in Las Vegas, US.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”