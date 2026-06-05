/Vijay's Jana Nayagan: Producers to refund distributor amid release uncertainty: Report

Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit theatres in January. Fast forward six months, and H Vinoth’s film is still waiting on a green light from the CBFC. With the delay, everyone associated with the project continues to suffer. With distributors left hanging for months, Vijay has now told KVN Productions to issue refunds.

Billed as Vijay’s last film before he ventured into politics, he has luckily achieved tremendous success with his party. Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam achieved a historic victory, following which Vijay took oath as CM of Tamil Nadu.

Production to refund money to distributors as Jana Nayagan continues to suffer

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SCREEN has learned that Vijay has directed KVN Productions to refund all distributor advances for the movie. It has been learned that the production house is also planning to release the movie independently once the tiff with the CBFC is over and they get the certificate.

Mohan Suprith, business head of KVN Productions, confirmed, “While we are still in talks, we have decided to refund the money to the film distributors. We felt it was unfair to keep them in loop, while we are still waiting for a possible release date.”

Set to release on January 9 on the occasion of Pongal, the movie has been stuck in a dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification. The decision to refund the money comes more than five months after the movie missed its scheduled release date. Before this, in March, Amazon Prime Video revoked its OTT deal.

According to India Today, the platform acquired the digital rights of the movie for around Rs 120 crore. But due to the uncertainty around the movie's release date, they have opted to back out.

When is Jana Nayagan releasing in theatres?

After the movie was caught in an unresolved dispute over its Central Board of Film Certification rating, the release has been stuck in limbo. It was learned that the movie initially got a UA 16+ certificate, but at the last moment, the clearance was blocked.