/Tiger Shroff firing: Police probe extortion angle, accused reportedly planned Nepal-to-Canada escape

Tiger Shroff has been provided police protection following the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area. As per the new update, the investigators are currently examining whether the attack was linked to an extortion attempt and the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police Protection Branch has deployed bodyguards for the actor, while the local police station has assigned an officer and additional personnel for his safety.

Police are also examining whether the attack was intended to spread fear and pressure him into paying money. However, the exact motive of the attack is yet to be established.

Extortion angle under investigation

The investigation has brought the suspected criminal network of gangster Anil Pandit under scrutiny. Police sources suspect that Pandit, who is allegedly operating from the United States, may have coordinated with shooters in India.

Investigators are examining his alleged links to multiple cases involving extortion and targeted shootings across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. His name has also surfaced in connection with an earlier firing incident outside a gym associated with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

Police are investigating a purported social media post and an audio clip in which Pandit allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Shroff. The circulated audio reportedly contains threats directed at members of the film industry who work with Salman Khan.

However, the authenticity of the claims has not been independently established.

Accused allegedly planned to escape to Nepal and then Canada

Three men suspected of opening fire at Shroff's car were apprehended at Kota railway station in Rajasthan on Monday. The arrests followed a joint operation involving the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota City Police.

The suspects were travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express when they were intercepted in the train's general compartment.

One of the accused has been identified as Hritik Kumar alias Roshan, 22, a native of Begusarai in Bihar who had been living in Mumbai's Andheri West and working as a bike rider. Another accused, Rehan, 18, is from Sonipat in Haryana. The third suspect was initially described as a minor, although subsequent reports indicated that he was an adult.

Surat CCTV footage helped to track the accused

The three suspects allegedly travelled by road from Mumbai to Surat before boarding the Pune-Jaipur Express.

CCTV Footage reportedly shows the men hurrying through the station and running towards the train. Railway Police Force and Government Railway Police personnel, along with local police, examined surveillance recordings and coordinated with the Mumbai Crime Branch to establish the suspects' movements.

Police sources claimed that the suspects intended to travel to Delhi before crossing into Nepal. Investigators are also examining allegations that the accused planned to reach Canada from Nepal using forged documents.

According to the suspected escape plan, the men were to travel to Jaipur, take a bus to Delhi and then cross the Nepal border. Mumbai Crime Branch sources have alleged that Pandit assured the shooters they would be taken to Canada after carrying out the attack.

Tiger Shroff was attacked on Sunday

The firing incident took place on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area as the actor was leaving a football club in his car after playing football. CCTV footage of the incident reportedly showed motorcycle-borne assailants firing at the actor's vehicle before fleeing.