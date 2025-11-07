/The Family Man season 3 trailer: It's Manoj Bajpayee Vs Jaideep Ahlawat in a gripping showdown

Srikant Tiwari is back, and this time, he's a wanted criminal. The trailer of the third season of The Family Man 3 is out, and it's not at all what we expected. The new season brings back Manoj Bajpayee in the role of one of the most favourite agents, and this time he has told his family about his secret identity.



Joining Manoj in this season is Jaideep Ahlawat, and this is one of the most-awaited duos that the audience has wanted to see for a very long time. However, in the show, Ahlawat will be playing the antagonist, rather than reprising his character of Hathi Ram from Pataal Lok,or any other heroic character.

Watch The Family Man season 3 trailer

The much-awaited trailer gives a glimpse of season 3, which is going to be a rollercoaster ride as Tiwari is stuck in another daring mission that takes him to Northeast India. However, our very own Indian James Bond has a new nemesis played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer opens with Srikant having a chat with his son as he reveals that he's a spy. But, as the show is known for its humorous tone, his son mistakes and guesses that he might be a travel agent.

His son's response is a hilarious question: ''Tiger, Panther, Lion''? To this, Srikant agitatedly replies, “he works in intelligence, not in a circus.”

The trailer cuts to Srikant being taken into the world of Northeast, and soon it is revealed that an arrest warrant has been issued in his name. Why? is still a mystery. However, this time, along with him, his family knows everything and they are also in the radar of everything that he faces.

As he and his continue to look out for the criminal things secretilvely going on, it has been revealed it's a drug smuggler portrayed by Ahlawat. Nimrat Kaur also plays a pivotal role in the role. But she's on the opposite team of Srikant. How he and his team is going to fin

‘’Outlawed and on the run, Srikant Tiwari faces sinister forces threatening to ignite chaos in Northeast India, uncovering a conspiracy that could plunge the nation into war,'' reads the synopsis of the season 3.

With the thrilling tone, the trailer is gripping and will make the audience excited to see this thrilling battle.

Cast of The Family Man season 3

Apart from Manoj, Jaideep and Nimrat Kaur, the show stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag and others.

The Family Man 3 releases on November 21.