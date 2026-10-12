/Suryaa release date out: Sunny Deol unveils intense first look

Sunny Deol is all set to return to the big screen with Suryaa. The upcoming thriller is expected to explore a different side of the actor. The makers on Monday unveiled the film’s motion poster and also announced its theatrical release date.

Suryaa poster and release date

Suryaa is set to hit theatres on November 20, 2026, and the poster showcases the actor in a weathered, intense avatar that hints at a character shaped by his past. His brooding appearance and piercing gaze offer a glimpse of a person caught between two phases of his life.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Sunny Deol wrote, "Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH! Presenting SURYAA: Ant se Aarambh tak. IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026."

What we know about Suryaa

The poster features a tagline that reads, "Ant Se Aarambh Tak," which translates to “From the End to the Beginning”. Suryaa reportedly revolves around buried truths, unanswered questions and the consequences of the past catching up with the present.

The film’s first glimpse suggests that the protagonist’s search for answers could lead him into a complicated web of events.

The film also features Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. Suryaa is directed by M. Padmakumar and produced under the banner of MM Moviez.

Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut are associated with the production, alongside producer Kamal Mukut.

Explaining the idea behind the film, Kamal said, “I signed Sunny Deol for two films - Gadar 2 and SURYAA. We began with Gadar 2, and it became history. Motivated by its success, and drawing upon my experience of more than five decades in the industry, I created SURYAA - a story of a common man that will surely touch every life. The film takes the audience through a never-before-seen avatar of Sunny Deol, interestingly woven across three phases of his life journey. This gripping thriller is designed to transport audiences into two different eras.”

Further details about its storyline and characters are yet to be revealed.