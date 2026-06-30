/Ahead of Ikka's release, Sunny Deol reveals why Damini 2 never happened

Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the upcoming film Ikka, which will arrive on Netflix next month. Recently, the actor attended the trailer launch event on Monday and opened up about the legal drama that finally gave him the opportunity to revisit a genre he had long wanted to return to after the 1993 film Damini.

Said to be one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated courtroom films, Sunny's role was widely appreciated despite his brief appearance. He played the role of an advocate, Govind, and it won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Additionally, his dialogue "Tarikh pe tarikh," became iconic.

Sunny Deol on Damini

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Recalling the film's success, the actor said, "When I did Damini, Raj Santoshi had directed it. That time I was struggling, and it was a small character. I never imagined my character would become so big."

He also recalled agreeing to the role simply because he wanted to be associated with the film. "My friends were producing the film. At that time, I also wanted to be a part of the film. I had no role in it. It was a small character, according to them. They asked me, and I said yes. I wanted to be part of the film. But I never imagined that the film would become such a huge hit and my character would become so popular, sitting in everyone’s hearts. I had no idea about it," he further added.

Why was Damini 2 never made

He also revealed why the sequel to the film was never made, saying, "Definitely, mujhe Damini ke baad mauka nahi mila aur jaise hi ye subject mere paas aaya main khush tha ki hum itna koshish kar rahe the Damini 2 karne ka, but Damini 2 ka toh kuch hua nahi (I had not got the chance to do courtroom drama after Damini and we really wanted to make Damini 2, but that did not materialise)…"

He further added, "That’s why I say that I enjoy doing films because I want to do the characters, and I don’t know how far I will reach or won’t, but the journey is so beautiful that that is my high. And ‘Damini’ made all of you its fans. But after that, I didn’t get a chance to play such a character."

Sunny Deol on working with Akshaye Khanna

The actor also spoke about reuniting with Akshaye Khanna after the 1997 war film Border. "Lekin ye film mere paas ayi aur isme Akshaye [Khanna] hain… jinke saath maine Border ki thi (Then Ikka happened, where I am working with Akshaye, with whom I had worked in Border before). It was the first film where we worked together. Bohot maza aaya tha aur iss film mein bhi bohot maza aya (We had enjoyed working together in that film, and did the same in this film too). I have known him for so many years, and wo mujhse jyaada aloof hain (he is more aloof than I am)."

Praising the actor, he said, "It was high time. Waqt ka kuch pata nahin. Aapko kaam karte rehna chahiye. Never give up. Just keep doing your work and that’s what Akshaye was doing. The right time came and now, he’s flying high. He deserves much more. I am so happy for him. Border was the first time we worked together. We had a great equation over there as he was Vinod ji’s (Vinod Khanna) son. I met him after so many years. I had not met him after working with him in Border."

About Ikka

Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, the courtroom drama stars Sunny Deol as a lawyer defending Akshaye Khanna's character in a high-stakes legal battle. The cast also features Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in key roles.