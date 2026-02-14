/Sunny Deol reacts to viral 'Ghayal-Ghatak' dialogue from Dhurandhar: 'Out of respect'

Amid the success of Border 2, Sunny Deol has reacted to a viral dialogue of the blockbuster film Dhurandhar that has sent fans to frenzy. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller had two of Deol's most iconic films. The line "Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon" quickly caught the attention of fans online, and since then, it has become a hot topic of conversation.

Sunny Deol reacts to the dialogue

During a recent interview with ANI, when the actor was asked whether he received any royalty for the use of the titles from Ghayal and Ghatak in the dialogue, he dismissed the idea with a smile.

"Hamare jo director hain, (Aditya Dhar) wo ek bade fan hain. Unhone meri filmein dekhi hain aur mujhe lagta hai unhone Ghayal aur Ghatak dekhi hain, toh izzat ke liye unhone dialogue aur title ka istemal kiya, jo bahut pyaara hai (Our director is a huge fan. He has seen my films, and I believe he has watched Ghayal and Ghatak. So, out of respect, they used the dialogue and the title, which is very sweet)," he said.

The dialogue was delivered in the film by Ranveer Singh, and it went on to become one of the most-talked-about elements of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar enjoyed massive success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller emerged as one of the most successful films of recent times, and it broke several box office records. Currently, Ranveer Singh's starrer is trending on OTT. The cast also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in key roles, and the story revolves around an undercover anti-terror mission set against the geopolitical backdrop.

Its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

Sunny Deol's work front

Currently, Deol is enjoying the success of Border 2 as the film has reportedly passed the ₹400 crore mark. He will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 alongside Preity Zinta. The film is expected to be released around Independence Day 2026.