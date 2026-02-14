/Sunny Deol hints at title change for Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947; details inside

Amid the success of Border 2, Sunny Deol is also making headlines due to his upcoming period drama Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the much-anticipated film is expected to undergo a title change ahead of its theatrical release. The film, produced by Aamir Khan, is scheduled to hit cinemas during Independence Day week.

A possible title change

During an interview with ANI, Sunny Deol revealed that Lahore 1947 is one of his key projects, and discussions around its title are still ongoing. Adapted from a stage play, the film is expected to be released in August. "Meri dher saari films aane wali hai. Unme se ek Lahore 1947 hai… Shayad title change ho sakta hai shayad wohi rakhe. Film ek famous play pe based hai. 15 August ke time cinema halls me lagegi," he said.

Lahore 1947 is the first-ever collaboration between Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan, and the film’s production team has confirmed that the period drama is slated to release on August 13, 2026.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, who is producing the film under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, shared that the film is special because it has a link to Sunny Deol's father, Dharmendra. "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film," Aamir Khan said.

About Lahore 1947

Rajkumar Santoshi's film also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in key roles alongside Sunny Deol. The music is composed by Oscar-winning maestro A. R. Rahman, and the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

The story is set against a historical backdrop, and the plot is still under wraps. However, the film is reportedly based on Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni, and is said to be emotionally charged.