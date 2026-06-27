

Time and again, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has talked about how much he adores the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and his work. Now, Shetty has revealed that not only he, but his granddaughter, Evaarah, is also fond of PM Modi.

Shetty, who recently featured in Welcome to the Jungle, revealed to Times Now, in a conversation, his granddaughter's morning ritual that includes PM Modi.

Suniel Shetty reveals 15-month-old granddaughter Evaarah's morning ritual

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Shetty is very close to his 15-month-old granddaughter and never shies away from talking about her. Recently, he revealed how Evaarah has a ritual where she feeds laddoo, an Indian sweet, to PM Modi’s photo.

Recalling how the toddler was first introduced to PM Modi by her nanny, Shetty shared the sweet ritual of his granddaughter.

Sharing the sweet ritual of his granddaughter, Shetty revealed that he's a big fan of PM Modi as a leader. He's not talking about party, but a leader.

"I have always said I am a huge fan of him. I am not talking about a party; I am talking about a leader. If a leader excites me, he excites me. As much as I love my country, I love my man,'' he said.

''There is something about him. My granddaughter is 15 months old. Once, at the airport, one of her nannies told her about Modi ji. Now, every morning, she opens a Sai Baba book which also has a photo of Modi ji," the Hera Pheri actor added.

Saying that she does this with Modi Ji's photo every morning, he noted that she has not been told to do it by anyone, not by him or her parents.

''She opens that photo and says, 'Modi ji'. Woh Ganapati ji ki murti se ladoo leke aati hai aur unko khilaati hai (She takes a ladoo from the Ganpati idol at home and offers it to the photograph). I did not ask her to do this, nor did her parents. There is something about him. There is something magical," he says.

For the unversed, Evaarah is the daughter of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. On 24 March 2026, the parents celebrated her first birthday. Since her birth, Athiya and Rahul have kept her out of the public eye. And if they have shared her photo, it was without revealing her face.