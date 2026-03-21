/Sundar Poonam: Sanya Malhotra’s first look as chilling bride inspired from Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Sanya Malhotra’s next film, Sundar Poonam, was announced at an event hosted by Amazon Prime Video on March 19, where the streaming platform had unveiled a slate of upcoming movies and shows. The film will showcase the actress in a striking bridal avatar, playing the role of Sonam, whose obsessive love story led to a deadly spiral for an innocent man's life.

Sanya Malhotra’s look from Sundar Poonam

Draped in a striking bridal lehenga, Sanya Malhotra captivated fans’ attention in the teaser of Sundar Poonam, appearing as a newly married bride with an air of quiet grace that truly explains the calm before the storm.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The teaser has captivated audiences, prompting them to wonder if it draws inspiration from real-life events, triggering a complex, enigmatic, and unconventional narrative. Alongside Sanya Malhotra, the film will also star Aditya Rawal. The romantic thriller is helmed by Pulkit, best known for his projects including Bhakshak and Maalik.

Sanya Malhotra's film inspired by a true event?

The movie is inspired by the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, which is also known as the Sonam and Raja case, which took place in June 2025. It follows a newlywed couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, whose peaceful honeymoon trip takes a dark, obsessive turn and ultimately spirals into deadly consequences.

For the unversed, as per the investigation, Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based transport businessman, was killed by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi while on a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya last year. His body was thrown off a deep gorge, which was later discovered by the police.

Fans' reaction

Fans were quick to express their thrill to see her step into a negative or layered role. One user wrote, “SOOOO EXCITED to watch Sanya Malhotra in a negative role! A talented actor,” while another added, "Omgggggg, I can already tell you killed it.”

The teaser amassed anticipation and excitement among fans to see her transformation into a new, edgier avatar. What adds to the intrigue is the early audience chatter, with many already drawing comparisons to the edgy, unpredictable energy of Baazigar. As one reaction put it, “Why am I getting SRK’s Baazigar vibe from you? Can’t wait to see you in this."

Sanya Malhotra's upcoming projects