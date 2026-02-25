/Sanya Malhotra's birthday special: Celebrating the finest performances of the Dangal girl

Sanya Malhotra is known for her natural yet compelling performances in a variety of projects. The actress rose to prominence as Babita Kumari in Dangal and gained immense popularity with her on-screen charm in numerous hits like Mrs, Jawan and Sam Bahadur, among others.
Sanya Malhotra is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, who strives to bring stories closer to the core of human understanding and portrays a different portrayal of the character effortlessly. Over many years, Malhotra has showcased herself as a performer whose filmography is defined by range, risk, and remarkable recognition. From being honoured with a National Award to winning Best Actress, the actress stands tall as one of the most consistent, compelling, and accomplished actors of the young generation.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Featuring in a family drama, Sanya Malhotra elevated her craft to another level as Richa, a trained dancer who gets trapped in a suffocating traditional and patriarchal marriage. Her portrayal earned her Best Actress recognition and made her one of the most critically acclaimed performers of the year. Layered and emotionally powerful, the role showcased her ability to command silence as effectively as dialogue.
Where to watch: Netflix
In a romantic comedy film directed by Vivek Soni, Sanya Malhotra portrayed a young bride, Meenakshi, navigating marriage and distance. Her innocence, emotional restraint, and authenticity made the character instantly gain immense love from the fans. It cemented her ability to build a strong audience connection across demographics.
Where to watch: Netflix
In Kathal, Malhotra seamlessly blended humour with social commentary. Depicting the role of a determined cop named Mahoma Basor, investigating the bizarre case of missing jackfruits, Sanya infused the role with sincerity and sharp comic timing. The performance proved yet again that she can navigate satire while staying grounded.
Where to watch: Netflix
Sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya brought warmth and credibility to her pivotal supporting role as Dr Eeram, one of the six women in Shah Rukh Khan’s core team. Amid scale and star power, the actress ensured her presence was felt, proof that she can seamlessly transition between indie acclaim and mainstream blockbusters.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the black comedy-drama film, Sanya as Sandhya delivered one of the most nuanced portrayals of grief as a lead. Balancing vulnerability with quiet rebellion, she definitely held the film together with a performance that felt intimate, honest, and deeply relatable to the audience. It was a turning point in Sanya's acting career that established her as a leading performer.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In Sam Bahadur, Sanya played the composed and dignified role of Silloo Manekshaw, which complemented the film’s gravitas alongside Vicky Kaushal. Subtle yet impactful, she added emotional depth without overpowering the narrative, a testament to her control as an actor.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The movie is based on the real life of Pehlwan Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta Phogat, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Babita Kumari, played by Sanya Malhotra. It follows Mahavir Singh Phogat, who decides to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games. Malhotra made her Bollywood debut and underwent a rigorous audition process along with intense physical training to portray the character more naturally.