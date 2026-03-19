/Amazon Prime Video 2026 slate of shows & films announced: From Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2 to Panchayat 5 and more

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an exciting and ambitious slate for 2026, promising a year packed with entertainment for audiences across India. Announced at a grand event in Mumbai, the platform brought together A-listers from the film and streaming industry to unveil the lineup of upcoming movies and shows.

The new slate is a mix of fan-favourite series that the audience has loved, along with fresh original content across multiple genres. Among the most anticipated returns are popular shows like Dahaad Season 2, The Traitors India Season 2, Farzi 2, Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, and Sandeep Bhaiya Season 2, among others.

The platform also introduced a diverse range of new shows, including Matka King, The Pyramid Scheme, and a Mirzapur film adaptation. The streaming giant also announced movies that will be released on the platform after their theatrical run, including Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla and Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan: Force of the Forest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Alia Bhatt attended the event with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, to announce their new film, Don’t Be Shy. The coming-of-age story revolves around a 20-year-old girl. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, and others were also present to launch their shows at the event.

Apart from its focus on the Hindi belt, the platform has also announced a slate of new projects across multiple languages, including the Telugu and Tamil industries.

Scroll to check all the announcements

Dahaad 2

Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah’s critically acclaimed show is returning with Season 2. Releasing the teaser of the show, the makers revealed that Sub-Inspector Anjali Meghwal (Sonakshi) will be solving the case of a missing twelve-year-old in a quiet Rajasthani town.

''A missing twelve-year-old in a quiet Rajasthani town pulls Sub-Inspector Anjali Meghwal into a serial-killer hunt that investigates how power, patriarchy, and privilege can fuel horrifying violence.'' reads the description.

Call Me Bae