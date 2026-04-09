/Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav's Tu Yaa Main OTT release: Here's when and where to watch

Released on February 13, Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav, is set to arrive on OTT platforms. Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.



Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, it failed to perform well at the box office.

Tu Yaa Main OTT release



Two months after its theatrical release, the movie is finally landing on streaming platforms. After much speculation, it has been confirmed that Tu Yaa Main will arrive on April 10 on Netflix.

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Sharing a clip from the movie featuring a close shot of a crocodile and Shanaya screaming for help, Netflix wrote,“Love can be eye-opening ❤️ Watch Tu Yaa Main, out 10 April, on Netflix.''

An official adaptation of the Thai thriller The Pool, the film marks the first collaboration between Shanaya and Adarsh. They play a young couple who are social media influencers.

Tu Yaa Main plot

In the film, Adarsh Gaurav plays the role of Maruti Kadam, also known as Aala Flowpara, an aspirational rapper from Nalasopara working hard for his big break. Shanaya Kapoor plays Avani Shah, who has millions of followers and a professional team behind her.



After the duo meet and develop feelings for each other, things begin to go wrong. They plan a trip to Goa but end up spending time in a quiet, private space, where they get trapped in an empty pool with a crocodile. How they survive and try to save themselves from the crocodile forms the rest of the story.



Apart from Adarsh and Shanaya, the cast also includes Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Kshitee Jog, and Shrikant Yadav in key roles.



With a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes, the movie is packed with suspense and thrills, resulting in an edge-of-the-seat experience.

