/Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath and Hindu visit deemed 'haram' under Sharia law, says UP Cleric

Sara Ali Khan is facing trouble over her religious beliefs. The actor, who is the daughter of a Muslim father, Saif Ali Khan, and a Hindu mother, Amrita Singh, is facing backlash for visiting Hindu temples. The issue was raised by Uttar Pradesh-based Islamic cleric Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi.
Raising objections to Khan's visits to Hindu temples such as Kedarnath Temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple, the cleric questioned her faith and stated that such acts are not permissible in Islam.
Weighing in on the controversy surrounding Khan's temple visits, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi issued a clarification on the Islamic perspective, saying,'"I have received information, and many young Muslims have also asked me regarding actress Sara Ali Khan visiting the Kedarnath Temple and offering prayers. Is this permissible in light of Sharia, and does Sharia allow for such actions? Regarding this, I would like to clarify the perspective of Islamic Sharia and what its ruling is on this matter. For any Muslim, whether a man or a woman, to participate in the faith of another religion, offering prayers and performing religious rituals, is considered impermissible (najayaz) under Sharia. Such actions are not permitted…''