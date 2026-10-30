/Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath and Hindu visit deemed 'haram' under Sharia law, says UP Cleric

Weighing in on the controversy surrounding Khan's temple visits, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi issued a clarification on the Islamic perspective, saying,'"I have received information, and many young Muslims have also asked me regarding actress Sara Ali Khan visiting the Kedarnath Temple and offering prayers. Is this permissible in light of Sharia, and does Sharia allow for such actions? Regarding this, I would like to clarify the perspective of Islamic Sharia and what its ruling is on this matter. For any Muslim, whether a man or a woman, to participate in the faith of another religion, offering prayers and performing religious rituals, is considered impermissible (najayaz) under Sharia. Such actions are not permitted…''

