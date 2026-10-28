/Sara Ali Khan on nepotism and family legacy: ‘No father, no godfather’ to back her in Bollywood

Nepotism and favouritism have long been debated in Bollywood, with star kids often facing questions about the opportunities they receive in the film industry. Sara Ali Khan, who comes from a well-known film family, has also been part of this conversation. The daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara recently opened up about her professional journey, which no one, including her father, backed.

Sara Ali Khan on nepotism

In a conversation with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan opened up about finding her luck in Bollywood without strong industry backing, despite belonging to the well-renowned Pataudi family. She also said that she didn't have a father negotiating film deals or a godfather helping her secure projects.

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"I live with a single mother. I’ve never had a father go to offices, negotiate my contracts, or beg people to take me in their films. When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I sorted it out myself. There was no one with me. It’s a double-edged sword. Because I’ve not had a godfather in the industry at all," she said.

'Not naive or delusional enough to not accept'

Sara continued, acknowledging that coming from a well-known family background has been both an advantage and a challenge in her career. She stated, “It's a combination of both. I'm not naive or delusional enough to not accept and be grateful for the fact that it has opened doors. It has given me access; it has given me recognition and fame, maybe even before I became an actor. But having said that, sometimes I do feel that the bar is too high. Nepotism has just become a bad word for people. And what I don't appreciate is that it takes away from the effort that one has made. I've said this before, and I'll say it again. Whether it's Janhvi, Ananya or me, we haven't chosen who we were born to."

She added, "We were just fortunate enough. I don't think it's fair to be hung out to dry for what's not our fault. Do I feel we have an edge? Yes, for sure. We were given a debut that people crave. But eight years into my career, I still have to explain that to people… I don't think that the onus should lie on me."

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her parents separated when she was young, and she and her brother, Ibrahim, were raised by their mother, Amrita Singh.

She made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, where she starred alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and went on to showcase her versatility in several films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Ae Watan Mere Watan.