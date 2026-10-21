/Sara Ali Khan breaks down in tears at Golden Temple with Ayushmann Khurrana ahead of Udta Teer release

Sara Ali Khan is set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming comedy-drama Udta Teer, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23. Ahead of the release, the actors recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar for Dussehra, where Khan was seen getting emotional and breaking down in tears. Several videos went viral, leaving fans and social media users curious about the moment.

Sara Ali Khan gets emotional at Golden Temple

Sara Ali Khan recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with her Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana to seek blessings ahead of their upcoming film’s release. However, it was the actress’s emotional moment at the revered Sikh shrine that drew everyone's attention. Several videos from the visit have gone viral, showing the actress breaking down in tears as she stood in the sacred prayer.

Several netizens questioned the moment and backed the actress, as one user wrote, “It’s natural when you visit Golden Temple or Gurudwara, that’s the power of the Kirtan.”

Another user wrote, “I think she must have been going through something bad ...we don't know .. everyone is fighting some secret battle in their life ...if someone is smiling on camera that doesn't mean they are happy... For the first time I m seeing her like this ...I hope she is fine.”

Marking the special occasion of Dussehra, Khan also shared a picture with Khurrana, in which she is seen joining hands, and captioned the picture, writing, "Happy Dussehra 🙏💕 Wishing everyone love, luck and laughter 🤗"

For the pilgrimage outing, she chose traditional attire, featuring a cream-coloured kurta set, while Khurrana opted for a basic kurta pyjama paired with an orange patka, which is mandatory to wear in a gurdwara.

The couple later visited the famous Attari border, which Khan mentioned on her Instagram Story. She spent quality time with the Indian Army and posted a selfie with them.

All about Udta Teer

Udta Teer is a spy comedy film directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the movie is set to hit theatres on October 23, 2026, after initially arriving on October 9, and is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The story follows Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani spy who enters India, suffers memory loss after an accident, and mistakenly believes he is an Indian patriot. The cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pilgaonkar and the late Mukul Dev.



The latest update on Udta Teer follows Nepal’s official ban on public screenings of the film. Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology decided this after a review by Nepal's Central Film Censor Board.