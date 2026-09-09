/Udta Teer first poster: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy to release on THIS date

The makers of Udta Teer unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film and its release date on Wednesday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the comedy-action entertainer is expected to arrive in cinemas in October.

Udta Teer release date

The first look poster showcases a glimpse of the film’s quirky premise. Ayushmann can be seen relaxing on a hammock positioned between markers representing India and Pakistan. A “Top Secret” file adds to the spy-themed setting, while a goat wearing sunglasses is in the background.

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The poster also features a tagline that reads, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi" (Patriotism is remembered... but not the country).

The poster was shared by Dharma Productions on Instagram with a caption, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi. Get ready for unlimited chaos, confusion and action! Catch this #UdtaTeer in cinemas on 9th October - ONE MONTH TO GO!"

About Udta Teer

While the storyline and other details of the film are still under wraps, the film has been described as a spy comedy that turns the conventions of the espionage genre into a chaotic entertainer.

Udta Teer also marks an on-screen reunion of Ayushmann and Sara after their previous film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. It is written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. He has previously contributed to writing projects such as Bhooth Bangla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Thank God and Housefull 4.

The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain are credited as producers, while Raunaq Bajaj serves as co-producer.

Music is handled by Sachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics. Sony Music India is associated with the film as its music partner.