/Ayushmann Khurrana sings live on Indian Idol: ‘The same stage which once rejected me…’

Life came full circle for Ayushmann Khurrana as he recently performed live on the Indian Idol stage. Khurrana was on the popular music reality show to promote his latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Ayushmann took to the stage to croon ‘Dil Wale Chor’ on the guitar on stage, leaving judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani impressed.

The moment was special for the actor as he admitted that he had been rejected earlier on the show when he participated before his acting career took off.

Ayushmann sings on Indian Idol

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On Thursday, Ayushmann shared a glimpse of his live performance on Indian Idol, where he was seen sitting on stage with a guitar in his hand while singing the song Dil Wale Chor from his recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

As he shared the video of his performance on Instagram, the actor recalled once being rejected from the show and now returning to perform on the same stage. His Pati Patni Aur Woh Do co-stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh also appeared to be smitten by his voice.

Ayushmann captioned the post as, “This is the extended version of Dil Wale Chor (reprise), which I performed on Indian Idol. The same stage which once rejected me during my struggling days. Surreal. Thanks for loving the song. Thanks for loving the film. #PatiPatniAurWohDo running successfully in cinemas!”

In the video. Shreya and Vishal were seen enjoying Ayushmann’s performance and even cheering for him.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s early career

Khurrana first came to the limelight when he featured in MTV Roadies. He then later auditioned for Indian Idol along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana but they did not get selected. The actor then worked as a VJ for MTV before making his acting debut in Vicky Donor in 2012. The actor even sang a song in the film ‘Pani Da Rang’ in the film, which became a blockbuster hit. Ayushmann has since then done playback for several films while having a successful career as a leading hero in films.

Fans shower praise for the actor

The actor’s video got fans excited, with many praising his voice. One comment read, “Mind-blowing, Ayushmann ji. Multi-talented.” Another wrote, “Aditya Rikhari is okay, but Ayushmann’s voice in Dil Wale Chor is just wow...” A third commented, “Mitti Di Khushboo vibe.” Another fan wrote, “I don’t know how your voice is so comforting and magical... Love you, AK.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent and upcoming films

Ayushmann is currently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released in theatres on May 15. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, received mixed reviews upon release.