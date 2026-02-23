/Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam premieres at the Indian Film Festival in Rome

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the timeless masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was recently premiered at the Indian Film Festival in Rome, presented by the Embassy of India, Rome. The screening was a grand celebration of Indian cinema, bringing together film enthusiasts, cultural connoisseurs, and members of the diplomatic community to experience the magic of Bhansali’s unparalleled cinematic vision.

From the very first frame, the audience was completely mesmerised by the artistry that defines Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. The sweeping visuals, intricately designed sets, opulent costumes, and the symphony of vibrant colors transformed the screen into a living canvas. Every scene unfolded like a work of art, where emotion, tradition, and visual grandeur seamlessly converged to leave viewers spellbound. The film’s soul-stirring music and layered performances added further depth and intensity, turning the screening into an immersive experience rather than just a film showing. Applause punctuated key moments, reflecting the audience’s genuine admiration for the artistry on display.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is considered as one of the best filmmakers of Hindi cinema in the present times. With his films, he has consistently set a benchmark for portraying Indian stories in the most authentic and visually spectacular manner. Often spoken of alongside other cinematic greats, Bhansali stands tall today as a living legend whose work goes far beyond box office numbers.

About Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Released in 1999, the film starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film became a box office hit and catapulted Aishwarya Rai, then a relative newcomer, to the big league. The film was directed by SLB and was a musical love story with songs composed by Ismail Darbar.