/Ranbir Kapoor loses patience with paparazzi after Love & War dinner with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal | Watch

Love & War actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal stepped out together in Mumbai on Saturday night, September 26. The trio was also accompanied by the director of the upcoming film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The stars are currently working together on Love & War, and they posed for the paparazzi outside a restaurant before leaving for their way home.

The day was busy for all three actors, as Ranbir had attended an event related to Ramayana, while Alia and Vicky had made an appearance at a fashion event earlier in the evening.

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Their dinner outing became a talking point on social media after a video of Ranbir's interaction with a photographer surfaced online.

Ranbir Kapoor losses its cool

In the now viral video, Ranbir, Alia, Vicky and SLB can be seen posing together for the cameras. Ranbir appeared keen to have the director join the group after the filmmaker briefly moved away from the frame.

Once the photo session was over, the group began leaving the venue. As Ranbir walked towards the car with Alia, a photographer could be heard repeatedly calling out to the actor and asking him to pose again with Alia and Vicky.

Ranbir eventually turned towards the photographer and responded, "Bahut bol raha hai tu ha (You are talking a lot)."

The brief exchange has taken over the internet.

The same video also showed Ranbir staying close to Alia as they made their way through the crowd. He was seen holding her by the waist while escorting her towards their car as photographers had surrounded the couple.

About Love & War

Recently, the makers of Love & War unveiled the first look posters of the lead actors.

Ranbir's poster was released earlier this week, followed by Alia and Vicky's first looks.