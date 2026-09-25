/Alia Bhatt looks striking and bold in the first look poster of Love & War

It’s here! Alia Bhatt’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love & War has finally been unveiled. A day earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s look from the film was released. On Friday, Bhansali Productions shared the first glimpse of Alia’s character, dressed in vintage glamour. The film Love & War also features Vicky Kaushal and has been one of the most talked-about films ever since it was announced.

The first look of Alia Bhatt in Love & War

In the first poster, Alia is shown in a striking new look, wearing a dramatic magenta-red outfit and an elaborate headpiece with feathres. Alia’s look reminds you of yesteryear’s cabaret dancer. Wearing a crop top with a thigh-high slit skirt, the poster gives away that it seems to be from a dance sequence, but does not reveal too many details about her role.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The production house shared the poster on social media along with a caption that read: “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! ❤️‍🔥 Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 ❤️ See you at the movies! 🎬.”

Ranbir Kapoor's first look was unveiled recently

A day earlier, the official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions unveiled the first-look poster of Ranbir. He was seen driving a vintage car, dressed in a white T-shirt, glasses and sporting a short buzz cut. What struck everyone was one of his hands, visibly bruised and bloodied.

Vicky Kaushal's image from the film is expected to be unveiled soon.

Reunions on Love & War



Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for their first film toghether under the director’s banner. The project marks a reunion for Kapoor and Bhansali nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007), as well as a second collaboration for Bhatt following Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Kapoor and Kaushal previously shared the screen in Sanju (2018), while Bhatt and Kaushal co-starred in Raazi (2018).

About Love & War

While specific narrative details remain undisclosed, Love & War is reported to be a period romantic war drama. Written by Bhansali alongside Ila Bedi Dutta, the storyline reportedly centers on Kapoor and Kaushal as Indian Air Force officers whose destinies intertwine with Bhatt's character in a love triangle framed by war. The film also features Supriya Pathak in a pivotal role.