/Ramayana: Panchayat actor Faisal Malik to play Kumbhakarna in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer? Here's what we know

Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana has expanded its cast with Panchayat fame Faisal Malik being reportedly roped in to portray Kumbhakarna. The project stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead as Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi playing the role of Sita.

Faisal Malik to play Kumbhakarna

According to a report by HT, Malik has been finalised to play the mighty warrior Kumbhakarna, the brother of Ravana. Earlier reports suggested that Bobby Deol was being considered for the same role.

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The buzz also states that Malik has already finished the first schedule of shooting for the film. "He joined Yash for the introductory Kumbhakaran scene at Prime Focus studio in Mumbai, shot with an international action crew," a source said, as quoted by HT. "The sequences are heavy on graphics - similar to Avatar."

The report further states that Malik’s height and strong physical presence made him suitable for the role. "His height and heavily built frame perfectly suit the character," the source said.

However, the makers have not confirmed the casting yet.

Shooting underway

The film is currently under production as Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly resumed filming for the second instalment of Ramayana in Mumbai after finishing his commitments for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

As per recent reports, the second part of the epic saga is expected to cover events following Sita’s abduction.

About Ramayana

Alongside Kapoor and Pallavi, the cast includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as the antagonist Ravana. Additionally, the film also features Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Several reports also claim that Raghav Juyal may play Meghnath (Indrajit), Ravana’s son, but it is yet to be confirmed. The two-part mythological epic is produced by Namit Malhotra, with music by Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.