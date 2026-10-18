/Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Actor thanks Supreme Court for allowing him to present his side after 14 years

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s cheque-bounce case, linked to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, has taken another turn. After depositing Rs 1.15 crore, the actor appeared before the Supreme Court on October 17 (Saturday), where he was allowed to present his side of the argument in the ongoing cheque-bounce case against him.

Rajpal Yadav expresses gratitude to Supreme Court

On Saturday, Rajpal Yadav spoke toANIwhile appearing before the Supreme Court in connection with his ongoing cheque-bounce case. The actor expressed gratitude for the opportunity he got to present his arguments and said he would follow the court’s order.

He said, "First of all, I want to thank the Supreme Court, because after 14 years, I finally got the opportunity to present my side of the story, and we will follow the Supreme Court's order at any cost. This lawsuit is the most interesting case in Indian history."

'Rajpal doesn't understand how he cheated'

Yadav also spoke about the allegations against him, saying that the dispute over an alleged Rs 5-crore loan had escalated into a liability of Rs 22 crore. He denied committing fraud and argued that the agreements and cheques involved should be considered when the case is investigated.

He added, "One side has been heard, but how can this matter be resolved without hearing the other side? If it were a matter of Rs 5 crore, it could have been settled. The issue is Rs 22 crore; Rs 5 crore killed Rs 22 crore. And even after killing Rs 22 crore, I am a public actor who goes out among the people all over the world. From day one, I have said that three allegations were made against me: that Rajpal committed a Rs 5 crore fraud, took a loan, and cheated a businessman. But how can it be cheating when there are cheques and so many agreements? I think when there are so many agreements, there is no question of cheating, and someone who has won the hearts of the whole world would commit an Rs 5-crore fraud? That's mental."

'I will put my case in mediation'

Speaking about the mediation proceedings, Yadav said, "Right now, we have the good fortune of mediation. I will put my case in mediation; I always want a decision in life, and everyone wants a decision. But whatever decision is made after hearing both sides—that was acceptable before, it is acceptable today, and it will be acceptable tomorrow. One very interesting thing: I want to thank the Supreme Court for saying that there is no drama in court. I have been acting for 42 years, so my stomach is full."

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The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor added, "It has happened, but if this is a drama, then either the Governor is creating drama or the opposing party is. The one creating drama needs to be exposed, because I act in reels and I live in reality. I never play around with reality, because I have had the privilege of doing so much in reels."

Previous appearance before Supreme Court

On October 7, Rajpal Yadav appeared before the Supreme Court. He told the court that he would pay Rs 2 crore and produced a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore. He said a buyer of his property was expected to pay the remaining Rs 85 lakh.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Koymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana directed Yadav to deposit the remaining balance by October 13.