/Producer Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in UK amid IT searches over suspected fund irregularities

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London, days after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at his office. The reason of for his hospitalisation has not been revealed yet.

On September 28, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at several locations linked to Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, her fath

Investigators say the searches began over suspected financial irregularities. Tax officials are currently verifying documents, financial records, and tracking allegations that funds may have been routed abroad under the pretext of financing film projects.

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This financial scrutiny compounds recent legal challenges for the family. In December 2025, Mumbai Police and the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force launched a search for Aman Preet Singh, Rakul Preet Singh's brother.

The operation followed the December 19 arrest of two businessmen for allegedly peddling drugs, during which 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA were seized.

Authorities suspect that Aman Preet Singh purchased drugs from the peddlers on multiple occasions.

Bhagnani remains a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry. He established Pooja Entertainment in 1995, launching his career as a producer with the Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1 the same year.