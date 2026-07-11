/Operation Safed Sagar teaser out: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill's war drama to premiere next month | Watch

Netflix has unveiled the teaser and release date of its upcoming war drama Operation Safed Sagar, starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill. Said to be inspired by the real story of the Indian Air Force's contribution during the 1999 Kargil War, the show debuts worldwide on August 7.

Operation Safed Sagar teaser

The teaser gives viewers a glimpse of the high-stakes world of the Golden Arrows Squadron, a group of Air Force officers assigned to carry out one of India's most significant aerial military operations.

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"The squadron that flew missions and won the honours. Meet the Golden Arrows. Operation Safed Sagar, out 7 August, only on Netflix," the post read.

The teaser opens with glimpses of the tense wartime atmosphere, followed by a team of young pilots preparing for a dangerous mission under the leadership of seasoned officers played by Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill.

About Operation Safed Sagar

Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the series is expected to revolve around the battlefield missions along with the sacrifices and split-second decisions of those serving in uniform.

Created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the series is directed by Asur fame Oni Sen. The cast also features Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi in key roles.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, Operation Safed Sagar will be available to stream on Netflix from August 7.

Makers open up about the series

Speaking about the project, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell, a first-of-its-kind series inspired by the IAF’s role in the Kargil War. It is a tribute to the courage, camaraderie and sacrifice of The Golden Arrows, a squadron that went beyond the call of duty, in service of the nation. This is a first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots. Their lives, their bravery and the split-second decision-making that goes into keeping our borders safe."