/Not Chandni, Miss Hawa Hawai or even Sridevi: Do you know the Mr India star's real name?

Known as Chandni and Miss Hawa Hawai of Indian cinema, Sridevi still occupies a very special place in the hearts of many people, even many years after her sudden demise in 2018 in Dubai. With unforgettable performances, an unmatched aura, and a screen presence that defined an era, the Mr India actress remains one of the most celebrated stars. But do you know that the name Sridevi is not actually her birth name? Before she became a household name and captivated audiences across various genres, the legendary star had a different name that some of her fans were unaware of.

What was Sridevi's real name?

The Bollywood actress Sridevi's birth name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan, given to her by her parents, Ayyappan, who was a lawyer, and Rajeswari. Born into a Tamil family, the actress came from a small village called Meenampatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

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As she found her footing in lead roles and began garnering immense love and respect from the audience, she changed her real name and stylised it into the catchy screen name Sridevi, which would fit into the film industry.

Sridevi Photograph: (X)

Sridevi began her acting career at the age of four

Sridevi began her acting career as a child artist in the traditional devotional film Kandhan Karunai, in which she portrayed the role of young Lord Murugan. Her appearance was widely praised and earned her several awards and accolades for her dedication and skills. Boosting her portfolio with several blockbusters in her career, she also appeared in numerous projects as a child artist, such as Thunaivan and the Malayalam movie Poompatta.

Sridevi Photograph: (X)

Sridevi's death

One of the legendary Indian actresses, Sridevi, died on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With several forensic analyses and investigations, the cause of her death was accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub after she lost consciousness.

Sridevi's death Photograph: (AFP)

The unexpected tragedy shook the entire film industry and led the entire nation into deep shock and mourning. Thousands of her admirers, her family, and industry people gathered in Mumbai to pay their final respects to the superstar before her cremation ceremony.