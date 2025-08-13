Happy Birthday Sridevi! From Judaai to English Vinglish - must-watch Sridevi movies for every fan

Sridevi has left an incredible mark on the film industry with her phenomenal performances. Starting her career at the age of 4, the late actress became an influential figure in cinema. Today, on her birth anniversary, we have curated a list of Sridevi's best movies that you must watch.
Sridevi, the “first female superstar” of Indian cinema, has left behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations. Though she is no longer with us, she has left an irreplaceable place in the hearts of millions. Started working from a very young age, she had entertained her fans with her unforgettable roles and timeless songs. On Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary, here we take a look back at her roles that transcend generations.
Mom was Sridevi's last film before her death. Released in 2017, the movie has Sridevi playing the role of Devki, a stepmom to a teenage daughter, who is brutally raped. To take revenge and justice for her daughter, Devki takes matters into her own hands, and with the help of a private detective, she sets out on a relentless journey to avenge the crime and restore justice. For her performance, Sridevi posthumously won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in "Mom".Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, and Adnan Siddiqui.
An awful film, but what an impact! Sridevi as a snake-woman slithering on the floor dancing to Amrish Puri's music as Lata Mangeshkar sang the chartbuster “Main teri dushman, dushman tu mera”.
The true coming of age of one of India's finest actresses. As a girl, who, after an accident, regresses into childhood, Sridevi conveyed all the nuances of her character's predicament without getting over-cute. The performance is so accomplished and complete that it never ceases to astonish. Sridevi's formidable co-star Kamal Haasan thinks she did the character even better in the Tamil original “Moondram Pirai”. We could say the same about him.
Directed by Gauri Shinde, the movie marks Sridevi's comeback to the big screen. The heartwarming story follows Shashi, a traditional Indian housewife, who takes the bold step of learning English after being mocked by her daughter and husband. This sweet film is a tribute to all mothers, celebrating their worth, strength, and the special role they play in our lives.
Her last hurrah before she bowed out to play wife and mother. Judaai is a crass melodrama directed by the late Raj Kanwar. It features Sridevi at her absolute best.
A turning point in Sridevi's everlasting romance with the camera. Playing the perky journalist, who hates kids, the actress was just amazing. Shekhar Kapur made her do everything we always wanted her to. If Sridevi's comic timing in the Charlie Chaplin impersonation sequence was impeccable, she oozed sensuality in that iconic blue chiffon sari in the song “Kate nahin katt te”.