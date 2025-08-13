Happy Birthday Sridevi! From Judaai to English Vinglish - must-watch Sridevi movies for every fan

Mom was Sridevi's last film before her death. Released in 2017, the movie has Sridevi playing the role of Devki, a stepmom to a teenage daughter, who is brutally raped. To take revenge and justice for her daughter, Devki takes matters into her own hands, and with the help of a private detective, she sets out on a relentless journey to avenge the crime and restore justice. For her performance, Sridevi posthumously won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in "Mom".Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, and Adnan Siddiqui.