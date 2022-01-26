Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech become parents to baby boy

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech became proud parents as they welcomed their first child together.

The couple took to Instagram to share a message of thanks for fans and followers asking for privacy and blessings. The poste reads: “To all our fans, family, and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world (red heart emoji). Love. Hazel and Yuvraj”.

Soon after, the couple’s friends wished them. Many celebrities including Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Bipasha Basu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Rannvijay Singha, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, and others penned congratulatory messages for the new parents. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas prepared for baby with renovation at Los Angeles home

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. Republic Day 2022: Indian singer Daler Mehndi to host a metaverse concert

Paparazzi and its obsession with star kids: The most in-news Bollywood kids