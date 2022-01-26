Republic Day 2022: Indian singer Daler Mehndi to host a metaverse concert

Indian singer Daler Mehndi has something up his sleeve for Republic Day celebrations as he announced that he will be hosting what he calls “India’s first virtual concert” by way of metaverse technology.

The popular singer and entertainer will hold a Republic Day performance in metaverse with immersive 3D version of the internet. Live Republic Day 2022: India to showcase military might, cultural diversity at Rajpath

The ‘Tunak Tunak’ singer will host the Indian Republic Day concert on metaverse platform, PartyNite.

Announcing the same, Daler Mehndi had written, “ I am looking forward to meeting you all.”

The metaverse, a new concept, is theoretically the future of the internet. It is a 3D virtual world where people will be able to interact using sensors, lenses and other gadgets. Padma awards 2022: Gen Rawat, Kalyan Singh among 4 conferred Padma Vibhushan

Some of the biggest names from the music industry in the world have started hosting concerts in metaverse. A few names include Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.

Also, a couple in the southern part of India, Tamil Nadu, created buzz as they announced that they will host their wedding reception in the metaverse. Last year, a couple in the United States became the first to get married in the metaverse, as they held a virtual ceremony along with their physical wedding in New Hampshire.