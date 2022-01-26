Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas prepared for baby with renovation at Los Angeles home

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have become proud parents to a baby daughter as they announced their first child via surrogacy. Reports suggest that the couple had been prepping for the arrival of their little one.

As they live in their mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, work continued for months to make it more child-friendly. People reported, "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

The source cited in the report added, "They spent months renovating the house, they wanted to make it more family-friendly."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby daughter last week as they issued a joint statement, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The couple married in 2018 in Indian city Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.