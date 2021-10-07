Yami Gautam has a skin condition but she's embracing it: There is no cure for it

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam took to her social media to open up about dealing with a skin condition called Keratosis-Pilaris. Talking about it, Yami said that she wants to “embrace it” and added that she developed it when she was still a teen.

Keratosis-Pilaris is incurable but Yami assured that “it isn’t as bad as your mind makes it out to be.”

In her post, Yami said, “I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself).”

“For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it.”

"I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my 'flaws' wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew!"

“I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful," Yami wrote in the caption.

Yami Gautam recently featured in ‘Bhoot Police’ alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles.