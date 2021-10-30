WION exclusive: 'Koozhangal' maker: It was big of Vicky Kaushal to congratulate us on our Oscar selection

A small regional Indian film--of Tamil background--'Koozhangal', is making big headlines across the country. Why? You may ask. Well, this heart-wrenching tale of an alcoholic father and his son is India's official Oscar entry for 2022.

And now, in an exclusive interview with WION, the film's producer--Vignesh Shivan--tells us that they will do everything in their capacity to bring the honour home. During his minutes long interview, Shivan also touched upon the debate around 'Sardar Udham', laughed when asked about 'Parasite' movie's global recognition, and explained why India hasn't secured a Oscar nomination since 2001.

Edited excerpts from our conversation with the producer-actor:

WION: Now my first question for you is what was your reaction when you learnt that your film has been chosen to represent India at the Oscars? Were you expecting this, considering your film was up against formidable competitrs like 'Sherni', 'Sardar Udham' and many more?

VS: Expectations were there because the film had a very good festival run already. When it got selected for Rotterdam (Film Festival), that's when we ourselves that 'okay, this film is something special'. Since then, it has been surprising us every step of the way. We won the Tiger Award (at Rotterdam Film Festival). Wherever it got selected, the film ended up getting some laurel.

WION: I am sure you are keen to here those words as we are: 'And the Oscar goes to...' How strong are the film's chances of securing a nomination or even, in fact, taking the trophy home?

VS: As of now, most of the (other) films are soemthign wre have already met at other film festivals. Our film has been to mutiple film festivals across the globe and won mutiple awards, expect for the films that have been screened at Cannes Film festival 2021. Everything about the film is positive, we have not received even a small negative review about the film. Everyone's been awestruck and their expression after watching the film has been overwhelming (for us). We are going to put ourselves forward and do as much as possible: we are going to publicise the film as much as possible. We will give this our best shot, let's see how things turn out.

WION: Now the last time an Indian film secured an Oscar nomination was way back in 2001 when Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lagaan' almost went to the finish line. What do you think are the reasons behind India's performance at the Oscars?

VS: 'Lagaan' was a pathbreaking film, yes. And after that, a lot of Tamil films have also represented if we go a couple of years back. 'Visaranai', a film by our own director Vetrimaaran sir, was a very good film. But then to enter the short list, there are a lot of factors that come into play. How well are we able to present the film, the PR activity behind it and even the kind of positioning the film has. We are putting our best foot forward (this timr round) and doing our best. If we get more support, I think we will be able to crack this (smiles!).

WION: Talking about cinema in general, Korean film 'Parasite' has been lauded a lot by the international film community as a whole. How do you view this film's success at the Oscars?

(Laughs!) 'Parasite' had a dream run, we would be happy if we get that kind of critical acclaim and recognition. For every filmmaker, it is their dream to stand on the stage of the Academy Awards.

WION: Before we wrap up, we know that Vicky Kaushal has congratulated you recently and Shhotjit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham'--starring the actor in lead--was one of the contenders to becoming India's official entry for the Oscars. Jury members have now said that the film was not chosen because it propagates hatred against the British. What do you have to say about this?

VS: It is very generous of Vicky Kaushal sir to appreciate our film, it shows his magnanimity. It shows how humble he is. Since I have not watched 'Sardar Udham' yet, I don't know what to say or how to comment on that. But I am sure it must be a great film as it has come to this level and was supposed to be the official entry for the Oscars. Even if the jury had selected 'Sardar Udham', we would have been really happy for that film. By seeing the promos and trailers, it looks like a brilliant film. It looks like a great film. Once something gets selected (for a major award), we have to support one another. That's how we look at it.

