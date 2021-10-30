Dhindora review: One Bhuvan Bam, 10 versions of him... all hilarious!

Those of you who follow Bhuvan Bam’s sketches on YouTube—turns out, a lot of you do—would know this man has an innate talent for cooking up dangerously awkward situations with extremely hilarious characters. All played by the man himself. In ‘Dhindora’, he takes it notches higher and his alter egos from ‘BB Ki Vines’ (the YouTube channel that made him the digital star he is today) get to live and breathe in the real world... or not!

‘Dhindora’ stays true to Bam’s signature style—subtle satirical motifs—with a certain middle-class Papa ji at the heart of a humungous conflict: he has won a lottery but doesn’t seem to remember the details. It doesn’t help tad bit that Mummy ji is a loudmouth looking for charity projects to nurture.

No skit of Bhuvan Bam’s is complete without his expletive-mouthing band of brothers. Here, we have a nymphomaniac and a catch-phrase stealer to keep those outrageous one-liners coming: If those two do not crack you up, we don’t know who would.

Sitting here, writing this review, reminds us of what Bam had said during his recent interview with us— “…what this series really stands for is the importance of family, the importance of relationships.” In spirit, when one moves beyond the stereotypical Delhi aesthetics and young-lad profanities this eight-part series otherwise rides on, one would see what lessons Bam is actually trying to impart—life is too short to take a beloved for granted. In all fairness, life indeed is man’s greatest teacher and Bam knows that all too well.



Clocking close to half an hour per episode, ‘Dhindora’ follows the traditional technique of storytelling—nothing wrong with that, of course—of leaving the viewers with a mystery to come back for in its weekly-episodic-release format. So far, it has worked tremendously well.



To sum it up, ‘Dhindora’ is heartbreakingly funny, surprisingly deep—the creator is all of 27, conceptualised when he was around 25; go figure—and a wonderfully crafted satire. It is the visual version of what Kabir once said, “Kya leke aayo jagme, kya leke jayega.”

Check out the trailer here:

'Dhindora' is now streaming on YouTube. Please note: this review is based on the first four episodes and is subject to change.