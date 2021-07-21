When Bollywood star Salman Khan trolled trolls

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys one of the biggest fan camps in the country and while people love everything Bhai does—meaning brother, a moniker given to him by his fans—there are some who find his career moves questionable.



In an upcoming interview with his younger brother Arbaaz khan—for an episode of the second season of Arbaaz’s talk show ‘Pinch’—Salman Khan reacts to mean comments trolls have dropped on his posts.



When Arbaaz reads out an especially rude comment to Salman—which read as him being ‘well settled’ after taking the money of his fans and demanded for a refund—the actor was quick to reply, “I didn’t steal any money, I must have stolen hearts.”



Commenting on his acting skills, another user had commented ‘'dikhawe wali acting’ (showboating), Salman said, “Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage (sic).” He then went on to add that no matter how good of an actor you are, one cannot conceal their true persona forever.



The ‘Radhe’ actor also revealed during the chat that he doesn’t read comments or check likes on his social media posts once he is done publishing them.



Salman Khan also said that trolls may think that they could get away with anything, but the cybercrime unit (under Cyber Laws of India) can track down even anonymous abusers and bring them to justice.



He also talked about how a celebrity’s ‘No comment’ comment is blown out of proportion by the media. “People make so much ado of that ‘no comment’ and say that he does not want to speak even though others are willing to talk about it,” he was seen as saying.