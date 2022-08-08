Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan protects superstar dad as excited fan tries to take a selfie

Shah Rukh Khan recently returned to Mumbai after shooting a schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The Bollywood superstar was papped at Mumbai airport on Sunday with his two sons- Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani.



A video of the actor and his entourage is making the rounds of the internet where SRK can be seen exiting the Mumbai airport holding his younger son AbRam's hand. Aryan can be seen walking next to him. As the trio walk out, a fan can be seen coming close to SRK, grabbing his hand as he tried to take a selfie.

SRK can be seen taking a step back instantly and Aryan is seen taking the situation under control and calming his father. Aryan is then seen escorting his father to the waiting car. SRK looked visibly angry at the sudden intrusion but Aryan kept his cool as he helped his father calm down and escort him out of the Mumbai airport.



Previously, due to his anger, Shah Rukh faced a five-year ban from Mumbai Cricket Association for entering the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, after the actor got into an obscene debate with the security officials for mishandling his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends.



Talking about his work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.



Along with this, he also has south director Atlee's 'Jawaan' alongside actor Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

