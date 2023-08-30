WATCH: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast reunion will leave you emotional
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion video is all things heart.
We didn’t know we needed a Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion so badly until it actually happened. Some pictures from their recent reunion were shared on social media by actress Rupali Ganguly (who played Monisha Sarabhai). In a video, we can spot the stars dining together at a Mumbai eatery.
The video essentially features all lead actors including Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah), Rosesh Sarabhai (Rajesh Kumar) and Indravardhan Sarabhai (Satish Shah) barring Sumeet Raghavan, who played Monisha's husband Sahil Sarabhai. Rupali Ganguly captioned the video, "Some friendships last a lifetime."
In the comments section of the post, a user wrote, "What about Sahil Sarabhai?" Another added, "Caught in 42 secs...so so happy to see Sarabhai family together after so long." Another comment read, "Now this is best things I saw today The reunion of SVS is always a best things to watch."
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai ran for two years between 2004 and 2006. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was revived for a second season, which aired in 2017.
