Watch: Salman Khan's hilarious reaction on learning about Tiger 3's 6 am shows

With just days left for Tiger 3- Salman Khan's new film- to hit theatres across the nation, the excitement is palpable. The film has already shown a promising start in terms of advance bookings and makers are hoping to create a box office record with the film which is the third film in the Tiger franchise. Considering the film is releasing on a holiday and a festive day, makers have organised early morning screenings. And while many fans are ready to give up on their Sunday sleep to catch the first-day, first show of Tiger 3, Salman Khan has a different view on it.



Salman and Katrina Kaif recently met some fans at an event ahead of the release and when then emcee of the event told him that there were shows from 6 am in the morning, Salman said he would miss it and then added, "6 baje toh thik hai, but saat baje ke baad na flight pakdi jaati hai na films (I can manage to watch the show till 6 am but I can't catch either a flight or a film after 7 am)." Salman's reaction left the audience in splits.

At the event, Salman and Katrina also interacted with fans. Katrina spoke about her mother's school in Madurai where she teaches underprivileged kids.



She said, “There is a school in Madurai with almost 300 kids now. She has been teaching students from underprivileged families for the last 5-6 years.” Salman Khan corrected her saying, "10 years.” She smiled and agreed with him.



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif feature in Tiger 3 which has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film has Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and actress Revathi will be playing a pivotal role.